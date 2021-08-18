Cancel
Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk auctions off silver Olympic medal to help infant receive heart surgery

By Chris Bengel
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk has auctioned off her Tokyo Olympics silver medal for a great cause. The Olympian sold it for $125,000 to help an infant that needs life-saving heart surgery. Andrejczyk discovered a Facebook fundraiser for an eight-month old named Miloszek Malysa, who has a heart defect. The child's family was looking for financial assistance.

Maria Andrejczyk
#Auction#Heart Surgery#Polish#Espn
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
