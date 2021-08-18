Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk auctions off silver Olympic medal to help infant receive heart surgery

Perez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks as Kansas City defeated Houston, 7-1 on Monday. Perez singled in the first inning, launched his 33rd home run off Zack Greinke in the third, and walked in the fifth and ninth to record his fourth game reaching base four times this season. In addition, Perez's two bases on balls marks the second time he's drawn multiple walks all season -- both occurrences coming in August. The backstop's 81 RBI rank 14th in MLB and sets a new career mark for the seven-time All-Star.