Alex Cora needs to better optimize this lineup

I’m not going to blow anyone’s mind when I say that the Red Sox have a multitude of issues at the moment. Not every area is consistency underperforming in each and every game, but every area of the roster has had their games in which they were chiefly to blame for that day’s loss. And as a fan, there are a lot of different places where your anger will typically go in a situation like this, whether it be the bats or the bullpen or the umpires or the baseball gods. One of the most common punching bags can be the construction of the lineup, and generally speaking that criticism is overblown.