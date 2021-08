Ah, yes, the eternal, burning question practically all guitarists and bassists face during their playing endeavors. Those of you familiar with distortion pedals probably have at least one overdrive on your pedalboard or a classic, tried-and-true dirt box in your closet (the seemingly ever-present BOSS DS-1 comes to mind). That said, finding the perfect array of distorted tones can sometimes mean seeking out one or even a dozen different stompboxes. In this breakdown, we cover three categories of distortion pedals with additional information regarding soft- and hard-clipping overdrives (more on this later). Regardless of your answer, this guide will empower you to focus on those stellar sounds you hear in your head and to find the tools to make it happen — let’s get started!