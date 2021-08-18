Cancel
San Francisco, CA

The Hunt Is on for a New Restaurant to Takeover SF’s Historic Cliff House

By Clair Lorell
Eater
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. The Cliff House, the iconic restaurant that’s overlooked Ocean Beach since 1863, closed in December 2020, when contract negotiations between the restaurant’s most recent proprietors and the National Parks Service broke down. In the eight months since, the building has been vandalized, burglarized, and the subject of much speculation. But on Tuesday, the Park Service announced the dynamic space is set to be a restaurant once again — albeit one with a new moniker as former proprietors Dan and Mary Hountalas trademarked the Cliff House name. The Park Service, which owns the building, said that it’s moving into the next phase of accepting proposals from potential tenants come this fall, with the goal of announcing the new operator next summer. So who’s likely to run the building’s new restaurant? SFist speculates the successor is likely to be “a large restaurant group or food-service corporation.” Let’s just hope it’s not Aramark. [San Francisco Chronicle]

sf.eater.com

Comments / 0

 

Restaurants
