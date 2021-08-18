Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Transformational Experiences With Protagonists in ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Hamilton’ Help Supporting Players Come Into Their Own

By Will Thorne
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZBgTo_0bVQTAfS00

The final moment of “Hamilton” could have featured the loquacious lead delivering one final verse from beyond the grave. Instead, the show closes on his wife, Eliza ( Phillipa Soo ), letting out a deep, penetrating gasp. It follows a musical number that lists Eliza’s mind-blowing accomplishments after her husband’s death, showing that she was strong enough to forge her own path.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that she has the slowest burn, if you will, of a lot of these characters,” Soo says. “Her journey starts out where she bursts onto the scene with this young, very vibrant energy, and then she has to be a witness to all of the historical and personal events that are happening in her life, and that culminates in the end, which is a big, existential moment.”

This year’s highly competitive supporting actor and actress races feature a handful of characters who, like Eliza, walk in the main character’s shadow, but who are given the space to come into their own.

For “The Handmaid’s Tale” pair of Yvonne Strahovski and Samira Wiley , their existences have depended on June (Elisabeth Moss), her survival and her ability to have a child. But in the show’s most recent fourth season, the orbits of both Serena and Moira have been rearranged.

This time, Stravhovski notes, her character Serena “is fending for herself and within that had more freedom than in previous seasons. She essentially lived in a very tight bubble before, but now she has more of a level playing field with Fred [her husband], perhaps even the upper hand.”

Other than June’s dramatic confrontation with Serena, another of Season 4’s biggest moments was the reunion between June and Moira. Yet, June barely recognizes her oldest friend when she lays eyes on her. That moment demonstrates how far these two women have grown apart and how Moira has built a very different life, Wiley says.

“I think you see the limits of their relationship and how trauma can affect relationships,” she says. “They are wholly different people now. They had parallel lives up until Gilead, and now they’ve been apart for four years, and Moira has been trying to heal in Toronto, while June has been enduring more and more and more trauma. You have two completely different women with different experiences and therefore different mindsets.”

A similarly significant reunion occurs in the penultimate episode of Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit,” when Jolene (Moses Ingram) shows up on Beth’s (Anya Taylor-Joy) doorstep.

The moment comes as a shock to the audience, who immediately gets a sense of how far Jolene has come since their tough days in the orphanage. Ingram says conveying Jolene’s confidence was the key to portraying that transformation.

“Growing up can be hard, particularly in a place where no one looks like you,” Ingram says. “I’d imagine it’s very hard to love yourself for who are you are. When she comes back later, she knows who she is, she’s been in rooms with people who have affirmed her, and she’s affirmed herself. She’s grown her hair out, she’s healthy.”

Whereas Jolene’s arc is about finding her confidence, that of champion chess hotshot Benny Watts (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) is about tempering his.

Benny and Beth “unlock each other” over the course of the series as they transition from rivals to lovers, to friends, to mentors, notes Brodie-Sangster.

“Later on, you see Benny’s slightly vulnerable side, he relaxes and lets go of his ego,” he says. “It’s a very subtle change. He’s not in it that much, but he’s very present in every scene he’s in. I think he and Beth are playing chess in real life.”

Beth has a transformational impact on those around her, and the same could be said for the titular coach in Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso.” Take Nate ( Nick Mohammed ), who starts off as the AFC Richmond kit man and finishes the first season as an assistant coach. The character slowly builds in confidence throughout, and Mohammed identifies Nate’s raucous pre-match roast in episode seven as a “key turning point in his trajectory.

“We want to see Nate succeed in it, and it starts off slow and shy in a typical Nate way, and then he builds a bit of steam, and by the end he doesn’t hold back on the swearing,” Mohammed says. “I think after that we’re really rooting for him. He’s got something about him, he’s not going to be shy forever, he’s definitely got what it takes.”

Like Nate, Jeremy Swift’s Higgins is used to being downtrodden and shunted aside by the alpha characters at the club. It takes a moment of lucidity in which he realizes he’s had enough of participating in Rebecca’s scheme to sink the team, for Higgins to stand up for himself and quit his job.

“I think he does change a bit after that,” Swift says. “When Rebecca comes to see him and he’s amazed by her apology, you see him sort of stay in the more natural state that he’s in, and that comes into Season 2. He’s much more himself, he’s more confident, he’s still an accommodating and kooky character, but he’s a little more himself, a little less fearful.”

While Nate and Higgins grow in stature throughout the first season of “Ted Lasso,” Brendan Hunt’s mysterious, enigmatic Coach Beard hits the ground running as Ted’s “fill-in-the-blanks guy.”

Hunt says Ted has clearly changed Beard’s life prior to the events of the show, and that he only ever feels the need to step out from his sidekick role when Ted needs reminding of what’s at stake at AFC Richmond.

“One thing my old improv teacher taught me is when you’re not in the improv scene and you’re standing back watching your partners, you ask, ‘What does the scene need?’ I think Beard asks, ‘What does Ted need?’ He just does that automatically without being told,” Hunt says. “If Ted needs to have his cage rattled to remind him that winning does matter in professional sports, and it can’t just all be college-style hugs and hand-holding, then Beard rattles Ted’s cage.”

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

28K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Nick Mohammed
Person
Phillipa Soo
Person
Samira Wiley
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protagonists#Supporting Actor#Handmaid#Gilead#Brodie Sangster#Apple Tv#Afc Richmond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MoviesVariety

Battered but Not Broken: Movie Theaters Anxiously Hold Out Hope For Late Box Office Rebound

When the Broad Theater, an independently owned cinema in New Orleans, reopened in April after being shuttered for 13 months, business came back with a bang. Moviegoers, desperate to see a film that wasn’t preceded by hours of scrolling on Netflix in search of something to watch, filled the art house for screenings of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s suspenseful sequel “A Quiet Place Part II” and A24’s awards darling “Minari.”
TV SeriesVariety

Emmy Nominees From ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘The Flight Attendant’ ‘Black-ish,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘The Kominsky Method,’ ‘Pen15’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ On Mixing Crisis With Comedy

Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” may have become known for being an earnest, feel-good comedy, but series star and supporting comedy actress Emmy nominee Hannah Waddingham knows that doesn’t mean its characters aren’t experiencing crises. “I think all of us are stuck,” she said during Variety’s Virtual TV Fest: The...
MoviesVariety

‘Free Guy’ Reminds Hollywood That Star Power Can Still Matter

The August 13th box office weekend was somewhat of a headscratcher. The prior weekend saw “The Suicide Squad,” the latest filmic entry in Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe, hit theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. The R-rated but big-budget superhero ensemble ultimately grossed below expectations, failing to break $30 million domestically as other hybrid releases have managed to under pandemic pressure.
TV SeriesVariety

The Monster and the Metaphor: The ‘Lovecraft Country’ Team Breaks Down the Series Premiere Shoggoth Attack Scene

HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” revamped the monster known as the shoggoth, based on the original creation from H.P. Lovecraft’s horror fiction books. While sitting down for Variety’s Making a Scene, presented by HBO, creator and showrunner Misha Green expanded on the show’s parallels between the racism lead characters experienced and what they went through when fighting off the supernatural beings.
TV & VideosTVLine

Ted Lasso: A Celebration of the Christmas Episode's Best Moments

What, you thought only Hallmark Channel was allowed to celebrate Christmas in the summer?. Apple TV+ on Friday dropped Ted Lasso‘s first (but hopefully not its last) holiday episode, which saw Ted and Rebecca sub in for Santa and deliver toys to tots, as Roy and Keeley traverse Roy’s “stupid posh neighborhood” in search of a dentist for Phoebe, who suffered from extraordinarily bad breath.
TV SeriesVariety

Jean Smart and ‘Hacks’ Creators Talk ‘Juicy’ Season 2

At the end of Season 1 of “Hacks,” veteran comedian Deborah Vance, played by Jean Smart, announces she will be leaving her cushy Vegas lifestyle to go on tour with a brand new hour. But while “Hacks” Season 2 will center around Deborah’s new standup act, the series creators say...
MoviesVariety

‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Hacks’ Are Among Cinematography Emmy Nominees With Very Different Tones But Same Visual Goal

This year the single-camera half-hour cinematography race pits action-packed episodes against tense drama and dark comedy. Despite the drastic tonal differences between series and their sometimes out-of-this-world settings, the goals of DPs on their nominated episodes were common: capturing theater-grade quality images to allow audiences stuck at home amid a pandemic a chance to escape. For example, “Made for Love” implemented a shallow depth of field to put the audience in the main character’s POV when she made her own daring escape from her locked-down house, while “The Mandalorian” relied on a lot of camera movement to make viewers feel like they were in the center of the action of a chase sequence, and “Servant” found new ways to ramp up the suspense even with the action primarily taking place in one location. At the heart of it all, collaboration between department heads was vital to the success of such storytelling.
MoviesVariety

Nicole Kidman Went Full Method Acting for Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

When shooting the Hulu limited series “Nine Perfect Strangers,” Nicole Kidman and her character, healing guru Masha, were inseparable. In fact, the scene where the rest of the characters first lay eyes on Masha as she enters the chakra room is the same moment most of the actors first met Kidman in real life. And she was in character right from the start.
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

Max Minghella interview: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Among the 21 Emmy nominations Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” racked up this year is the career-first citation for one of its series regulars, Max Minghella, who plays Nick Blaine on the show. “To see so much of the ‘Handmaid’s’ family recognized, but specifically the crew, was really meaningful because this year was so arduous and difficult,” Minghella says euphorically about his individual and the show’s recognition. In our exclusive video interview (watch above), Minghella discusses his character’s progression throughout the series, his Emmy episode submission, and his collaboration with leading lady and director Elisabeth Moss.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Brett Goldstein would like to wrestle his Ted Lasso co-stars for the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Emmy

"It's wonderful that we've been nominated as a team, and actually it's better that we've been nominated as a team — because otherwise it would be really awkward on set," says Goldstein of being in the same category with Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift and Nick Mohammed. "I much prefer that we've been nominated as a team. But… I do want us to wrestle... at the Emmys... live."
TV & Videosswiowanewssource.com

New ‘Modern Love’ Stories, Ted Lasso’s Happy Holidays, ‘Schmigadoon’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ Finales

Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love anthology returns with a second season of all-star heart-tugging vignettes. For more uplift, Apple’s Ted Lasso presents a sentimental Christmas episode to take our mind off the summer heat wave, and the musical parody Schmigadoon! goes out on a high note. Jeopardy! wraps its season, having just announced its full-time hosts (yes, plural).
TV & VideosDecider

‘Ted Lasso’s Christmas Episode is an Instant Holiday Classic

If Apple TV+‘s Ted Lasso is known for one thing, it might be its irrepressible optimism. So it should come as no surprise that the show knows how to nail a Holiday Special. Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 4 “Carol of the Bells” is a Christmas-themed episode that follows the likes of Coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), lovebirds Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley Jones (Juno Temple), and even the rest of AFC Richmond as they celebrate the holiday season in true Ted Lasso form. The one-off episode shows just how much the characters on Ted Lasso have grown since Season 1 and already feels primed to be a 21st century Christmas tradition.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Creator Bruce Miller & Director Liz Garbus On Pulling Off Horror-Inspired Season 4 Finale – Crew Call Podcast

When it came to the killing of Joseph Fiennes’ Fred Waterford in the season 4 finale of The Handmaid’s Tale, it wasn’t by poison, or by repeated knifing, rather by melee in slow-motion; a sea of handmaid’s to be exact. The Emmy nominated director of that episode “The Wilderness”, 2x Oscar nominee Liz Garbus and series creator Bruce Miller tell us how it all went down on a very cold and muddy Canadian night during Covid, complete with wire cameras hanging on trees. “My conversation with Liz is ‘I wanna see what June sees’,” says Miller about the unique close-ups taken during the handmaids’...
EntertainmentMarietta Daily Journal

Christmas Comes Early in a Very Merry ‘Ted Lasso’ (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 4, “Carol of the Bells.”]. It’s never too early to be in the holiday spirit, and with “Carol of the Bells,” Ted Lasso delivers an installment sweeter than a pack of candy canes. There’s no forward movement in...
TV & VideosCharlotteObserver.com

‘Ted Lasso’s’ Christmas episode wasn’t part of the plan. Here’s how they pulled it off

A stop-motion opening credit sequence. A "Love Actually" reenactment. A rousing cover of a Darlene Love classic. "Ted Lasso's" mid-August Christmas episode might be the most earnest half-hour in a series already unabashed in its optimism and joy. And if, like the promotional gag that inspired Jason Sudeikis' soccer coach, the holiday episode sounds like it can't possibly work, trust that "Ted Lasso" once again pulls it off: With precise writing and a carefully calibrated tone, "Carol of the Bells" is one of the best entries in its acclaimed second season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy