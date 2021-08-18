Cancel
Tyra Banks takes a 'wig break' and shows off fresh-faced selfies

By Jacqueline Laurean Yates
GMA
GMA
 5 days ago

Tyra Banks has famously been known to say "smile with your eyes," and she's doing just that in her latest lineup of selfies.

On Instagram, the supermodel, businesswoman and television personality gave fans a glimpse of her natural beauty as she showed off a fresh, makeup-free look along with a top-knot hairstyle.

"Some take a chill pill. I take a wig break," Banks captioned the photo.

Her post has been liked over 200,000 times with lots of Instagrammers chiming in on how great she looks.

Some left comments such as "perfection" and "gorgeous" while others thanked Banks for her openness in sharing her natural beauty.

Earlier in the month, the model shared another glamorous selfie , but in that one she was wearing smokey eyeshadow along with voluminous, long, highlighted blonde wavy hair.

"Not Smizing. But not 'not Smizing' either. I want some @SMiZECream," Banks captioned the close-up shot. SMiZE Cream is from her recently opened ice cream shop in Santa Monica, California. Each super-premium ice cream includes an edible surprise at the bottom of the cup.

MORE: Tyra Banks reacts to Victoria's Secret phasing out Angels

Aside from smizing, the top model also switched into her interviewer hat as she chatted with Megan Thee Stallion about the rapper's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

The "Body" rapper opened up during the interview, crediting Banks as one of her inspirations growing up.

"I was like, 'This is gonna be me one day,'" Megan Thee Stallion said. "I'm gonna do this. This woman is so gorgeous. I feel like we have the same body type."

