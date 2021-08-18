Polish Olympian and Cancer Survivor Maria Andrejczyk, 25, Auctioned Off Her Silver Medal To Help A Young Boy With Heart Surgery: The Power of Support
Track and field Olympian Maria Andrejczyk, 25, auctioned off her first Olympic medal to help a young child have life-saving heart surgery. This cause is certainly close to Andrejczyk’s heart, as she is a cancer survivor. In October 2018, she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma (a type of bone cancer). She went through a successful surgery, and was declared in remission.www.survivornet.com
