Conservative group hits 13 House Dems with 6-figure pressure campaign to oppose Biden spending bill

By Haris Alic
Washington Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conservative advocacy group Americans for Prosperity is launching a six-figure advertising campaign to pressure 13 moderate House Democrats into opposing President Biden’s multitrillion-dollar spending bills. Tim Phillips, the president of AFP, said the campaign was needed to educate voters about how Democrats had linked the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure...

