When it comes to NFL preseason games, less is usually more. Typically, the plan is to give players a few reps to shake off their offseason rust, then pull them before anyone has a chance to get hurt. The score is one of the last things coaches care about during exhibition play. Which is why Bill Belichick reacted the way he did when Washington’s Ron Rivera called a timeout to stop the clock late in Thursday night’s preseason opener at Gillette Stadium.