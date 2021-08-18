Cancel
Jasper Philipsen wins Vuelta a Espana stage as Kenny Elissonde claims lead

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzptF_0bVQRq5M00
(AFP via Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen won his second stage at the 2021 Vuelta a Espana as Kenny Elissonde took the overall lead following a mass crash about 12 kilometres from the Albacete finish.

Belgian rider Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) outsprinted Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) to win the 184.4km seventh stage between Tarancon and Albacete.

The victory saw Philipsen take the green jersey from Jakobsen for the leader in the points standings.

“It’s even more beautiful if you see the final five kilometres,” Philipsen, who won Sunday’s second stage, told Eurosport.

“We were there all together. The team is not riding so long together but it’s incredible what they all do for each other.”

Oier Lazkano (Caja Rural-RGA) spent 169km at the front of a stage contested in windy conditions, but the Spaniard was eventually reeled in.

Just a few kilometres later there was a massive crash in the bunch with most of the field caught up in the carnage.

Race leader Rein Taaramae (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) was badly affected and lost two minutes and 20 seconds.

Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) was the major beneficiary of the crash to take over the red jersey.

The Dutchman has a five-second lead over Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Vista) and 10 seconds on third-placed Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroen).

“I was in the top 10 and the leader was not in the group,” Elissonde said of the crash.

“This is not the way I wanted to take the jersey but we know in cycling when there is winds there is risk.

“You have to be vigilant. I don’t like it, it is not a pleasure, but I can’t do anything else.”

PA

