Marvel movie 'Black Widow' starring Scarlett Johansson now available to buy at home on digital streaming services

By Jim Kiest
expressnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a look at what’s new or notable in home video. Movies and TV series are available on streaming sites such as iTunes, Amazon and Vudu unless otherwise noted. “Black Widow”: After waiting so long to give the only female Avenger a standalone adventure, Marvel doesn’t seem quite sure what to make of it. The plot is straightforward: Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) sets out to destroy the Red Room, the secret Soviet program that turned her into a spy, and reunites with family members good and bad in the process.

