I'm excited for the Apple Watch Series 7, but nervous for its rumored redesign

By Luke Filipowicz
imore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRumors about the Apple Watch Series 7 are sparse this year, but the suggestion of a redesign does make me nervous. Although Apple's fall event has yet to be officially announced, all signs point to the company announcing its new products sometime in September, as we've come to expect. In addition, of course, there have been many new rumors and leaks about the iPhone 13, but there's been minimal information about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7.

