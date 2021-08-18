Cancel
Somerville man arrested on theft, drug charges in Moulton

By Chelsea Retherford Staff Writer
Moulton Advertiser
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Somerville man remains in the Lawrence County Jail on drug and theft charges after he was arrested by Moulton Police on Aug. 7. Mathew Wilkins, 42, of Bluff City Road in Somerville, is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, fourth-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine, second-degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.

