City of Forsan experiencing water issues

The City of Forsan is experiencing a water outage Wednesday.

While the city posted on Facebook around 11:30 a.m. that the water should be restored in a few hours, they also warned residents that they should boil the water before consuming until further notice.

Forsan ISD dismissed at noon due to the water supply failure. Busses ran at 12:15 p.m.

NewsWest 9 has reached out to the City of Forsan for more information regarding this outage and will update the story when we learn more.