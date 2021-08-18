Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forsan, TX

City of Forsan experiencing water issues

Posted by 
NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vke9P_0bVQRFrp00

The City of Forsan is experiencing a water outage Wednesday.

While the city posted on Facebook around 11:30 a.m. that the water should be restored in a few hours, they also warned residents that they should boil the water before consuming until further notice.

Forsan ISD dismissed at noon due to the water supply failure. Busses ran at 12:15 p.m.

NewsWest 9 has reached out to the City of Forsan for more information regarding this outage and will update the story when we learn more.

Comments / 0

NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Forsan, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supply#Busses#Isd#Forsan Isd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy