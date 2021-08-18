Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, IL

Learn about hummingbirds during festival at Rock Springs

WCIA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Meet hummingbirds up close at the Hummingbird Festival in Decatur on August 26. The festival will be held at Rock Springs Conservation Area. This is an annual event organized by the Macon County Conservation District and the Decatur Audubon Society. The District’s manager said customers can join host Vernon Kleen to learn about hummingbird species and enjoy the catch and release of these birds.

www.wcia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, IL
Lifestyle
Decatur, IL
Pets & Animals
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Decatur, IL
City
Birds, IL
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hummingbirds#Catch And Release#Wcia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Boos for Trump show scale of vaccine challenge

Former President Trump was booed at a rally on Saturday after he encouraged his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The offending remarks were mild. “I believe totally in your freedoms, I do…but I recommend: take the vaccines,” Trump said in Alabama, adding that the shots were “good.” Heckles immediately broke out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy