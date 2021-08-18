Learn about hummingbirds during festival at Rock Springs
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Meet hummingbirds up close at the Hummingbird Festival in Decatur on August 26. The festival will be held at Rock Springs Conservation Area. This is an annual event organized by the Macon County Conservation District and the Decatur Audubon Society. The District’s manager said customers can join host Vernon Kleen to learn about hummingbird species and enjoy the catch and release of these birds.www.wcia.com
Comments / 0