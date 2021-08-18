Booster Shots: White House Announces Plan to Offer Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose to Most People
Public health and White House officials announced a plan to offer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to most people about eight months after their initial doses. On Wednesday the country's top public health experts from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the National Institutes of Health published a joint statement on the administration's plan to offer those boosters to people who received a two-dose mRNA vaccine starting on September 20. The plan is contingent, however, on booster-shot authorizations from the FDA and recommendations from the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).www.self.com
