POTUS

Booster Shots: White House Announces Plan to Offer Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose to Most People

By Sarah Jacob y, Carolyn L. Tod d
 5 days ago
Public health and White House officials announced a plan to offer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to most people about eight months after their initial doses. On Wednesday the country's top public health experts from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the National Institutes of Health published a joint statement on the administration's plan to offer those boosters to people who received a two-dose mRNA vaccine starting on September 20. The plan is contingent, however, on booster-shot authorizations from the FDA and recommendations from the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

