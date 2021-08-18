Governor announces record $2.6-billion fiscal year 2021 surplus
RICHMOND (WINA) – In the annual August address to the General Assembly money committees in Richmond, Governor Northam announced a record $2.6-billion surplus for the fiscal year just ended 2021. All major general fund revenues exceeded their forecasts, and this result puts Virginia on-track to put nearly 15-percent of the budget in reserves by the end of the Northam Administration. The Governor said in mid-pandemic, the total revenue forecast was 2.7% growth… and the actual result was 14%.wina.com
