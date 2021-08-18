Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus County, NC

Bill Thompson: Fields of Dreams

By Bill Thompson info+billthompson@nrcolumbus.com
nrcolumbus.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are a baseball fan and you watched the Field of Dreams game on television last Thursday night and did not at some time shed a tear, there is a hole in your soul. I have watched the movie “Field of Dreams” more than once. OK, several times. It is my favorite sports movie. The first sports movie I can remember seeing was “The Babe Ruth Story” with William Bendix as the Babe. I saw that in the old Hallsboro Theater. Bendix played the title role in The Life of Riley on television a few years later and kinda took the shine off his Babe Ruth role. I watched “Pride of the Yankee,” the story of the great Lou Gehrig played by Gary Cooper, at school when I was in about the fourth grade.

nrcolumbus.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Columbus County, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Earl Jones
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Gary Cooper
Person
Lou Gehrig
Person
Babe Ruth
Person
William Bendix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Baseball Games#Hallsboro Theater#Sports Illustrated#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy