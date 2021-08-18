Bill Thompson: Fields of Dreams

If you are a baseball fan and you watched the Field of Dreams game on television last Thursday night and did not at some time shed a tear, there is a hole in your soul. I have watched the movie “Field of Dreams” more than once. OK, several times. It is my favorite sports movie. The first sports movie I can remember seeing was “The Babe Ruth Story” with William Bendix as the Babe. I saw that in the old Hallsboro Theater. Bendix played the title role in The Life of Riley on television a few years later and kinda took the shine off his Babe Ruth role. I watched “Pride of the Yankee,” the story of the great Lou Gehrig played by Gary Cooper, at school when I was in about the fourth grade.