Please Enable JavaScript

A dreary winter can definitely be improved with live music, so thank goodness holiday shows are being scheduled all over the Queen City. However, before you head out to your concert, check your venue for mask and vaccination policies. Memorial Hall, Riverbend Music Center, Bogarts, Taft Theater and other venues have announced that they will enact additional COVID-19 precautions soon as coronavirus makes its way through Greater Cincinnati once again. Artists like Garth Brooks are postponing shows due to COVID-19, too.
Comments / 0