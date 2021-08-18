GUILTY: Somerset County couple convicted in abuse case of 5 children
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County couple has been found guilty of endangering the welfare of children, Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas announced. Nicole and Eric Barkman were found guilty after a two-day jury trial and several hours of deliberations. The trial came more than a year after police arrested and charged both after finding them living with five children in deplorable conditions.www.wearecentralpa.com
