Copper market and producers still look good even as prices fall 15% from record highs - Third Avenue Management

The following is an opinion piece assessing whether the gold mining stocks are in a primary bull or bear market. I form my conclusion by analyzing the charts, investor sentiment and applying the principles taught by the great published analysts of the past, specifically Robert Rhea and William P. Hamilton. Frankly, I am tired of the relentless bullish bias of this sector. It leads an investor to throw his hard earned money down the drain. Since August 2020 the gold stocks have been in decline, yet one hears only the bullish call "to the moon" or "rocket launch" from various sources. " It"s just a correction" is what we hear. No I want to take a deep dive and examine the price action to see what"s really going on. I don"t want false promises, I want reality, I want to know what"s really happening. I have seen so many bear markets where everyone just rides them down. They stay invested due to the unceasing bullish clarion call. I am going to think for myself, I am going to leave my ego at the curb and look at the facts. If it is a bear market then I am going to be out and just trade oversold opportunities and hold the few companies that are adding value faster than the market is taking it away. GoGold would be a good example of this. So leave your bias behind and read with an open mind.