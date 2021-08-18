Merrell, Mountain Hardwear 30% Off and More Outdoor Deals
This week, find great deals on Merrell, Arc’teryx, and La Sportiva. Mountain Hardwear Lamina Eco AF 15 Sleeping Bag: $182-196 (30% Off) In an attempt to reduce their water footprint, Mountain Hardwear released the Lamina Eco, a sleeping bag with no dye at all and made from recycled materials. The synthetic Thermal.Q recycled insulation meets 20-denier ripstop nylon for compressibility and weight savings. The bag weighs an advertised 2 pounds 6 ounces — pretty good for a synthetic 15-degree sleeping bag.gearjunkie.com
