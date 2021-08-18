Cancel
Merrell, Mountain Hardwear 30% Off and More Outdoor Deals

By Ilana Newman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, find great deals on Merrell, Arc’teryx, and La Sportiva. Mountain Hardwear Lamina Eco AF 15 Sleeping Bag: $182-196 (30% Off) In an attempt to reduce their water footprint, Mountain Hardwear released the Lamina Eco, a sleeping bag with no dye at all and made from recycled materials. The synthetic Thermal.Q recycled insulation meets 20-denier ripstop nylon for compressibility and weight savings. The bag weighs an advertised 2 pounds 6 ounces — pretty good for a synthetic 15-degree sleeping bag.

Regatta Outlet Clearance: Up to 75% Off Outdoor Coats & Jackets

Outdoor clothing specialist Regatta is giving you the chance to save up to 75% on outdoor coats and jackets when shopping in the Regatta clearance outlet. This offer applies to all jackets/coats featured in the outlet and a wide variety of items are available for Men, Women and Children with prices starting as little as £12 for a men's softshell jacket.
Best Deals on Bibs and Chamois for Mountain Biking

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. To chamois or to bib? That is the question. If you like a little padding betwixt your sensitive bits, we’ve found the ultimate padding deals for you. Of course, check these weekly deals for more good bargains.
Outdoor Voices Is Having A Secret Sale Of Up To 55% Off Leggings, Sports Bras, And More

When it comes to activewear that's just as stylish as it is functional and environmentally conscious, Outdoor Voices reigns supreme. As someone who has literally been wearing Outdoor Voices' TechSweat leggings (ICYMI, TechSweat is the brand's breathable, butter soft, sweat-wicking, supportive fabric) nearly every day for the past 18 months, I have zero shame in admitting I check their site for discounts often.
Mountain Hardwear Expands Stretchdown Collection for Fall/Winter 2021

Richmond, Calif. (August 11, 2021) – Mountain Hardwear, a leader in performance equipment and apparel for climbers, mountaineers, and athletes, has expanded its StretchdownTM Collection. Four new styles were added to the signature line including the Stretchdown Light Pullover and Jacket, the Stretchdown Parka and Stretchdown Pant, each available in men’s and women’s. The Stretchdown Light Pullover and Jacket, Parka and Pant are each constructed with bluesign® approved, 700-fill RDS-certified down insulation. Through three distinct baffle patterns – small, medium and large – Stretchdown is now offered in multiple weights, accommodating for differences in climate, activity and use.
Scarpa Surprises With ‘Ribelle Run’ Record-Setting Trail Shoe: Review

Scarpa may not be at the top of the list for many when it comes to trail/mountain running shoes, but with the release of the Ribelle Run, it absolutely should be. I’ve always been a huge Scarpa fan. For over a decade, they’ve made some of the best mountaineering, skiing, climbing, and hiking shoes. But in terms of tried-and-true trail running shoes, the brand just hasn’t had the same popularity.
The Best Puffy of All Time, According to a Lifelong Adventurer

One of our tester has spent his life — more than 30 years — trying out and professionally testing puffy jackets. But there’s one that he says rises head and shoulders above the rest. I’ve been testing gear professionally for three years, but in reality, I’ve been doing it my...
Emerging Gear Special Edition: Top Gear Picks From Outdoor Retailer

Take a peek at emerging products from the sometimes cutting-edge, sometimes quirky world of gear design. Explore the grid or click through for a slideshow. Missed our Outdoor Retailer coverage? Check out which gear won our Best in Show awards. Support us! GearJunkie may earn a small commission from affiliate...
40% Off Patagonia and 3 Other Bargains on Activewear

Great outdoor gear at an amazing price: That’s our goal each week. Check out the bargains below to save on gear for your next adventure. Patagonia Strider Pro Pant — Men’s: $77 (40% Off) Stretchy ripstop fabric protects on chilly fall and winter days when you still need to head...
72 Hours of Deals: Save an Additional 20% on Apparel and Footwear

The biggest sale of the season at Backcountry is adding more deals. Save an extra 20% on your favorite shoes and apparel through Tuesday, August 24. The Backcountry Summer Semiannual Sale continues to offer more deals. This “bump” deal further discounts popular items from top-tier brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Salomon, and more. Note: You need to add them to the online cart to see the extra savings.
Hit the Off-Road with the 10 Best Trail Running Shoes of 2021

Trail running shoes were designed with diverse terrains in mind. The tricky thing is, there are, like, a ka-billion to choose from. But don’t worry fam, we have your tootsies covered. Here are the 10 best trail running shoes of 2021. How we chose the best options. Here’s how we...
Women's hiking boots are on sale for up to 55% off at Backcountry

If a new pair of hiking boots cheap is what you're after today, look no further! Backcountry is offering some excellent savings on women's hiking boots right now, with some discounts that give even the best Prime Day deals a run for their money. Taking upwards of 55% off select...
Deal of the Week: Packs, Bags, and More

When you’re on the go and need to bring your gear along with you—whether you’re hiking into the alpine or getting on a plane—you’ll need the proper bag to get you there. Backcountry.com has great deals on all sorts of packs and bags to help you pack up and get gone.
MO town develops land to attract mountain bikers and outdoor adventure lovers

Ironton is developing land to attract mountain bikers, hikers, campers, and other outdoor adventure lovers. The catalyst for the development is a new downhill mountain bike park like no other in the Midwest. Ironton Mayor Bob Lourwood says 80-acres within Shepherd Mountain include several difficult downhill trails and obstacles, such as a feature called the corkscrew.
Rocky Mountain National Park requires masks indoors and in crowded outdoor areas

Visitors lining Rocky Mountain National Park's Moraine Park Road and Horseshoe Park shoulder to shoulder while taking in the elk bugling this fall might be asked to mask up. The National Park Service announced Monday it is immediately requiring visitors, employees and contractors to wear a mask inside all park service buildings and in crowded outdoor spaces regardless of vaccination status or community transmission levels.
Get up to 63% off your summer outdoor dining essentials

As the days slowly get shorter, our internal clocks wind down in anticipation of a new season. Just don’t forget to squeeze in a couple more patio parties with good food and even better company to truly relax. We recommend sitting in the shade of a hanging patio umbrella (63% off!) while sipping your favorite drink from one of these heavily-discounted wine glasses (can we get an amen)?
Can The North Face Make Outerwear From Trees?

The North Face and textile brand Spinnova will partner to develop a way to spin tree-derived fiber into outerwear that’s both ultra sustainable and adventure-capable. On August 16, The North Face announced a new partnership with sustainable textile producer Spinnova. Together, the companies will develop Spinnova’s proprietary, “zero percent harmful” wood pulp fiber to create a fully circular line of goods.

