The Indianapolis Colts play their first preseason game Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. “We’re still very mindful of the health and safety situation across our community and country, so we will continue to consult with city officials and continue to take steps to protect the health of our fans, players and staff,” Colts Chief Operating Officer Pete Ward said in a news release. “But we also look forward to returning to a more normal gameday with many enhancements, amenities and activities that will keep our fan experience as one of the best in all of sports.