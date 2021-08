Dear Readers, I’m going to share an exercise I did while in therapy myself many, many years ago. I hope by being transparent and showing you my vulnerabilities, it will help you in some way on your own journey. Today I feel whole, integrated, and have a lot of joy in my life, along with pain and life’s curveballs; otherwise known as a normal life with quirks. I want you to know that the core issues from childhood stick around, influencing us, often without our awareness. I see working on core issues like peeling away layers of an onion: I think I’ve finished working through an issue (which causes tears), only to circle back to it later on when the issue gets triggered again. I make progress each time it surfaces. And so will you. I feel vulnerable, scared, and brave to share this with you. I will be sure to be soft and caring with myself about it.