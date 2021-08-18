Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston return for Netflix sequel Murder Mystery 2

I think there are probably only a few people in the known world who are completely unaware of Friends. The sitcom juggernaut ran for 10 seasons, turning its stars into some of the most recognizable folks on the planet, and left us with several pop culture touchstones that people still think about today. One of the aspects of the show that fans still discuss is the winding romance of David Schwimmer's Ross and Jennifer Aniston's Rachel. Now, after rumors have started to swirl about the former co-stars dating in real life, Schwimmer has revealed the truth about his relationship with Aniston.