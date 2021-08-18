Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston return for Netflix sequel Murder Mystery 2

By Tom Percival
thedigitalfix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are reuniting for a sequel to their 2019 comedy movie Murder Mystery. According to Deadline, The Hangover writer Jeremy Garelick has signed on to direct the film for Netflix, using a script from James Vanderbilt. The streaming service is so confident in the project that it’s reportedly fast-tracked the production, which will shoot in both Paris and the Caribbean.

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Ted Sarandos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotten Tomatoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jennifer Aniston Shares Unexpected Tribute to Her Ex

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux may have split years ago, but there's no love lost between them. According to PEOPLE, Aniston posted a couple of photos on Instagram in celebration of her ex-husband's birthday. Theroux turned 50 years old on Tuesday. On Aniston's Instagram Stories, she posted two photos of...
TV ShowsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston stuns fans with surprising admission

Jennifer Aniston surprised her fans in a recent interview with InStyle magazine when the Friends star admitted that she'd cut people out of her life because of their views on the COVID-19 vaccination. When asked about the TV shows that she had on during the pandemic, Jennifer said it was...
Celebritieskoxe.com

Jennifer Aniston explains her thoughts on unvaccinated people

A few days ago Jennifer Aniston made the headlines as she claimed she lost a few people in her weekly routine who have refused or did not openly disclose whether they had vaccinated against Covid-19. On Thursday she responded to a social media comment who questioned why she’s so worried about unvaccinated people around her if she’s already vaccinated.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Report: Jennifer Aniston Set To Make $10 Million On Memoir

A story this week reports Jennifer Aniston is writing a memoir in which she will hold nothing back. She plans, according to the piece, to reveal everything about her early life: her struggles with her mother, and, as most fans hope, her marriage to Brad Pitt and how she feels about Angelina Jolie. Gossip Cop has the details.
CelebritiesElle

Jennifer Aniston On The Alcoholic Drinks She Avoids

Jennifer Aniston is the kind of celebrity who seems to radiate health. Fortunately, the actress seems to regularly discuss her wellbeing habits, so anyone keen to know her advice can take note. In an new interview with InStyle, the actress said she consciously avoids 'exotic' cocktails. Her go-to? 'A margarita...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Jennifer Aniston's dating history

Nosy could be our middle name, so when it comes to looking into people's dating histories, we're all over it. Whether it's Timothee Chalamet or Kendall Jenner; we're willing to do some digging. Here's a look back at Jennifer Aniston's dating history, from her marriage to Brad Pitt to *those* David Schwimmer dating rumours.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux: The Way They Were

A romance grounded in friendship. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux called it quits in 2018, but their respectful post-split relationship still makes them #CoupleGoals. The duo first met in 2007 on the set of Tropic Thunder but didn’t start dating until 2011, when they co-starred in the movie Wanderlust alongside Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn.
flickeringmyth.com

The Lost City of D has wrapped filming, confirms Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum has taken to Twitter to confirm that his upcoming action rom-com The Lost City of D has wrapped filming while also praising his co-star Sandra Bullock. Directed by Aaron and Adam Nee (Band of Robbers), The Lost City of D sees Bullock playing a reclusive romance novelist who finds herself stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum) until a kidnapping attempt sees them both swept up in a cutthroat jungle adventure.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Netflix Releases Dates for Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Don’t Look Up,’ Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ and More

Netflix has announced release dates for its entire fall and winter film slate, a list of buzzy films that includes “Don’t Look Up,” a dark comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by Adam McKay; Jane Campion’s drama “The Power of the Dog” with Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons; and Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut “Passing.” Those titles, along with Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba’s Western “The Harder They Fall”; “The Starling, with Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd; and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s adaptation of “Tick, Tick… Boom!” and several others, will play in select movie theaters before debuting on...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

How Jennifer Aniston Has Mastered the Art of Being Friends With Her Exes

Watch: David Schwimmer Breaks Silence on Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumors. Jennifer Aniston is into a lot. Her beloved dogs, yoga, philanthropy, taking good care of herself, the beach, sunny vacations, lavishing her tight circle of friends with generosity and affection. And acting, of course, the star of screens big and small having replenished her love of the game with her juicy, SAG Award-winning role on The Morning Show.
MoviesCollider

Marlon Wayans to Star in Father-Daughter Halloween Comedy for Netflix

Marlon Wayans is back in business with Netflix, as he's set to produce and star in an untitled father-daughter Halloween comedy for the streamer. Jeff Wadlow (Truth or Dare) will direct from a script by Rob Rugan, Todd Berger, and. , and Wayans will produce the film with Rick Alvarez...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

David Schwimmer Reveals The Truth As Rumors Swirl He's Dating Friends Co-Star Jennifer Aniston

I think there are probably only a few people in the known world who are completely unaware of Friends. The sitcom juggernaut ran for 10 seasons, turning its stars into some of the most recognizable folks on the planet, and left us with several pop culture touchstones that people still think about today. One of the aspects of the show that fans still discuss is the winding romance of David Schwimmer's Ross and Jennifer Aniston's Rachel. Now, after rumors have started to swirl about the former co-stars dating in real life, Schwimmer has revealed the truth about his relationship with Aniston.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

An Unlikely Adam Sandler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

There are very few things in life that are certain, but an Adam Sandler movie putting in a strong showing on the Netflix most-watched list is definitely up there with death and taxes. It doesn’t matter what it is, when it’s from or how the critics felt about it, the Sandman is always guaranteed to entice subscribers of the world’s most popular platform based on the strength of his name alone.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Hotel Transylvania 4 sells to Amazon for $100 million, will skip theatres

Last week Sony Pictures delayed Venom 2 and bumped Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania off the release schedule. Now, in news most people saw coming, it’s been announced that the animated movie has been sold to the streaming service Amazon and will be skipping theatres entirely. Variety broke the news, reporting...
Movies/Film

Upcoming Adam Sandler Movies You Need to Have on Your Radar

Adam Sandler‘s two most recent movies are Hubie Halloween and Uncut Gems, projects that represent two poles he likes to vacillate between as an actor: high concept comedies, and more prestige-driven character studies. Read on to find out what’s next for one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. These are the upcoming Adam Sandler movies to keep an eye out for.
TV & VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

How a Toxic Love Triangle Led to a Chilling Murder Mystery in Netflix's Haseen Dillruba

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Steamy romance movies don't often leave me with a sense of dread and confusion, but Netflix's Indian romantic thriller, Haseen Dillruba, has successfully left me in love with a whole new genre of romance movies. The Bollywood film, directed by Vinil Mathew, opens with a charismatic woman named Rani Kashyap (Taapsee Pannu) running into a burning building immediately after an explosion, only to find that her husband Rishabh "Rishu" Saxena's (Vikrant Massey) severed arm is lying in tatters on the floor. Throughout the rest of the movie, Rani recounts the story of their marriage — with a few carefully altered details — as she's interrogated by police officers who highly suspect that she murdered her husband because of her affair with Rishu's cousin Neel (Harshvardhan Rane).
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

David Schwimmer denies Jennifer Aniston romance reports

David Schwimmer has denied he is dating Jennifer Aniston. It was previously claimed that the pair - who played on/off couple Rachel Green and Ross Geller in the hit 90s sitcom 'Friends' - had "grown close" recently but David's representatives insisted there is "no truth" to the reports. David, 54,...
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart to star in new Netflix comedy Me Time

Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg and comedian Kevin Hart are teaming up for a brand new ‘Dad’ comedy movie titled Me Time. According to Deadline, the stars have been cast in leading roles for the upcoming film, which is set to premiere on the streaming service Netflix. Written and directed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy