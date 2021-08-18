Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston return for Netflix sequel Murder Mystery 2
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are reuniting for a sequel to their 2019 comedy movie Murder Mystery. According to Deadline, The Hangover writer Jeremy Garelick has signed on to direct the film for Netflix, using a script from James Vanderbilt. The streaming service is so confident in the project that it’s reportedly fast-tracked the production, which will shoot in both Paris and the Caribbean.www.thedigitalfix.com
