The team behind Rick and Morty opened up about how they felt they had "owed" fans the Birdperson focused episode in Season 5! The fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series has not been particularly focused on continuing the canonical story threads from the fourth season (even making an off-hand reference about Space Beth), but that changed with the eighth episode, "Rickturnal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort." Finally picking up on the idea of a broken down Birdperson in Rick's garage from the fourth season finale, the team behind the series explained how they felt they "owed" Birdperson this episode.