When you rent a car, there are many rules made by the rental car companies that have to be followed. What could happen if you return your car late. Minimum driving age requirements (and in some countries, you also have to make sure you’re not too old to drive. And DANG, some of those “old” ages are awfully young!). You also may only be able to reserve a car with a credit card (but then you may be able to pay with a debit card [here’s how], or even cash!).