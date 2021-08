Indiana coach Tom Allen knows quarterback Michael Penix Jr. gives the Hoosiers a different dynamic offensively and his health is paramount to the team's success this season. Penix has suffered a season-ending injury three consecutive seasons and is coming off ACL recovery last fall that sidelined him in November. The 6-foot-3, 218-pounder was a third-year sophomore during Indiana's 2020 season. Through six games, he completed 124 of 220 passes (56%) for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns to four interceptions, rounding out his production with two rushing scores.