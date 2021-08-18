Reports of 'RHONY' Cancellation Circulate Amid Ongoing Racism Claims

Eboni K. Williams

This season of "Real Housewives of New York" has proved controversial for some -- and now the network's top bosses are considering scrapping the show once and for all.

This season, the show welcomed its first Black Housewife, Eboni K. Williams. But Eboni viewers and cast members alike didn't take kindly to Eboni raising issues of race.

It was deemed "too woke," and many loyal viewers tuned out.

"The decision about the show's future is no longer in the hands of Bravo. After all the accusations of racism the decision has gone all the way up to the top bosses at NBC," a source told Radar Online.

"The gear is that the show is just too controversial now. Which is why there is talk about shutting it down until things cool off. The last thing they want to do is having this show poison the entire franchise."

And viewers may not even get a reunion for the show's most controversial season.

"There is still no confirmed date to shoot the reunion show after it's being postponed twice. First, August 5th is canceled and now the September date has been canceled too. But even more concerning, there is no date to start filming season 14 on the books and talk about putting the show on permanent hiatus," the insider spilled to the outlet.

Eboni refuses to take the blame for the show's demise. And Bravo bosses backed her up weeks back with a statement supporting its newest star.

Last week, Eboni hosted a Black Shabbat -- a move that caused division once again amongst the show's viewership.

"We've addressed on various 'Housewives' shows and platforms, suicide. ... We've addressed bankruptcy, we've addressed alcoholism, this cast in particular," she said defiantly to New York Daily News. "Massive lawsuits, foreclosure. All kinds of serious s--t," said Williams. "We just happen to decide where that limitation is around upholding, I'm sorry, the white supremacy status quo. We don't want to be challenged around that."