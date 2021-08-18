Cancel
Michael Schur defends SNL's post-9/11 Afghanistan invasion "War Party" sketch

Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The controversial 2001 sketch that surfaced on Twitter earlier this week after the Taliban retook Afghanistan starts off with Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon, Maya Rudolph and company bantering at a house party. Then, all of a sudden, Seth Meyers interrupts the soirée to inform everyone that Northern Alliance soldiers have captured the southern Afghan city of Kandahar. Schur, a former SNL writer, tweeted in response: "Not my sketch, but I was there. This is satire. It starts at a well-heeled cocktail party with everyone being ridiculous, and then they break into song when they hear we've reached Kandahar. The point was to make fun of how cavalier and ignorant we were being about the invasion."

TV & VideosNew York Post

‘SNL’ Afghanistan invasion skit resurfaces as Taliban retake control

They’re treating it as a dark jubilee. A controversial, two-decade-old “Saturday Night Live” sketch is causing a stir on social media following the Taliban’s rapid takeover of Afghanistan. The musical sendup, titled “War Party,” first aired in 2001, a month after the US invaded the “graveyard of empires” following the...
MLBPosted by
TheWrap

‘Field of Dreams’ TV Adaptation From Michael Schur Set at Peacock

Peacock is building it: The NBCUniversal streaming service has handed out a straight-to-series order to a TV adaptation of “Field of Dreams” from “Good Place” creator Michael Schur. Schur will write and executive produce the drama alongside David Miner, Morgan Sackett and one of the original film’s producers, Lawrence Gordon....
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Mike Schur

‘Field of Dreams’ TV Drama From Mike Schur Gets Peacock Series Pickup. Is this heaven? Field of Dreams, the iconic Kevin Costner-led baseball movie, is coming to television. The Good Place creator Mike Schur is adapting the 1989 feature as a scripted drama, which…. Shea Serrano-Mike Schur Comedy in the...
Posted by
Primetimer

CBS pulled this week's rerun of United States of Al: Does the Afghanistan War interpreter sitcom have an uncertain future following Taliban takeover?

A CBS spokesperson told Vice the network decided to pull the rerun “out of sensitivity to current events.” According to Vice's Ashwin Rodrigues, "on Monday night at 9:30 p.m. Eastern, CBS viewers expected to see a rerun of United States of Al, the show executive-produced by Chuck Lorre about a U.S. marine named Riley and his Afghan interpreter, Awalmir, adjusting to civilian life in America. Instead, viewers got a rerun of Bob Hearts Abishola, another Chuck Lorre-produced show about a white 'compression sock businessman' who falls in love with his nurse after being hospitalized for a heart attack. Many people probably did not notice that United States of Al did not air, given the real-life events occurring on Monday and the days prior: After years of U.S. military occupation, the Taliban was in the process of capturing cities across Afghanistan, and the Internet was flooded with images of citizens of the country trying to flee to safety. Given the already shaky reputation of the show, which has proved controversial for papering over a war that killed over 70,000 Afghan civilians, it is difficult to imagine United States of Al airing alongside the real-life images of horror that were coming out of Afghanistan, including photos of Afghans desperately chasing a transport plane departing from Hamid Karzai international Airport and trying to hang onto the outside, with three people falling to their death from hundreds of feet in the air. This was no time for comedy, and the show’s treatment of America’s relationship with Afghanistan has certainly been cringe-inducingly tone-deaf at times, if not flat-out offensive: In one scene, which aired in April, Riley explains the Burning Man festival as a bunch of Americans setting a place on fire and then leaving. Al jokingly asks if Riley is trying to make him homesick." Rodrigues adds: " The spokesperson did not respond to questions as to how the show plans to address the current chaos in Afghanistan, or if the show would continue as planned. Still, the pulled episode raised a question: Can a light comedic TV show that touches on the war in Afghanistan exist at the same time as these events?"
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence defends the show after a Daily Show called Season 2 "not good"

"A lot of people still aren't ready to admit it but it's clear that season 2 of Ted Lasso is not good, certainly not as good as S1," tweeted Daily Show writer Daniel Radosh on Sunday in a lengthy Twitter thread. "And I think the reason is everyone completely misunderstands why everyone loved S1." He added: "Shockingly S2 even tries to retcon away some of the magic of S1. Rebecca's transformation from conniving bitch was the heart of S1, but now we're told, Don't worry she was always a secretly nice person who gave Christmas gifs to poor kids every year. So what was the point? Ted Lasso is still entertaining and has some good laughs, and maybe S2 still has time to redeem itself on the big picture, but right now it might be the steepest decline from S1 to S2 in TV history." Lawrence responded: "Daniel. That thread. Oof. Must feel a lot like when Daily Show switched from Jon to Trevor and all the haters went nuts without giving it a minute. (I’m actually a big fan of both). Our entire first season was 8 weeks long. We have 7 weeks left…I feel like we’ve set up a lot. Maybe you’ll dig where it goes. Maybe not. And look, I watch tv the same way. This just stung more than usual. Not sure why, yet. I’m usually Teflon. Still, no biggie. I just now feel you’re obligated to watch and report back either way. TV!!"
AfghanistanPosted by
Primetimer

Study: CBS, ABC and NBC nightly newscasts combined for a total of 5 minutes of Afghanistan coverage in 2020

That's out of a combined 14,000-plus minutes of national evening news last year, representing a 19-year low for Afghanistan coverage on the three networks’ newscasts, according to network news analyst Andrew Tyndall. "While the pathetic amount of coverage of the conflict last year can be partially explained by the virtually total dominance of the news agenda by the COVID-19 pandemic, the three networks devoted a total of only 362 minutes to Afghanistan in the preceding five years, or just two hours of coverage per network, or an average of only 24 minutes per network per year," says Jim Lobe. He adds: "Indeed, as much as the networks and other mainstream media are currently focused on the fate of Afghans who worked with the U.S. and allied forces and may now be trying to flee the country, very little of the network coverage over the past 20 years addressed the plight of Afghan soldiers and civilians compared to that accorded to U.S. soldiers. In an interview with Responsible Statecraft, Tyndall estimated that 95 percent of network coverage of the fighting itself after 2002 was devoted to the U.S. role."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

NBC cuts away as Biden began taking questions from reporters on Afghanistan following Sunday address

NBC took a strange moment on Sunday to cut away from President Biden, who addressed the nation about the ongoing withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as Tropical Storm Henri. While ABC and CBS continued with regularly scheduled programming, NBC News immediately interrupted the Peacock network with a "special report" as Biden took to the podium at the White House.
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
InternetPosted by
Primetimer

Twitter explains why it briefly removed Danny DeVito's verification badge

The verification badge was removed not long after the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star tweeted his support for striking Nabisco workers. That sparked speculation that DeVito was being punished for backing the union. Twitter says that was not the case. “The account was de-badged temporarily because the account’s information was incomplete,” a Twitter spokeswoman said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Our verification policy states that blue badges may be automatically removed from inactive and incomplete accounts, which require a confirmed email address or phone number. We have worked with the account holder to confirm the necessary information and the account’s verification has since been restored.”

