Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Alyssa Milano was "uninjured" in a car accident after her uncle suffered a possible heart attack while driving

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Milano's 63-year-old uncle Mitch Carp was driving her on Los Angeles' 405 freeway Tuesday when he suffered a medical issue and became unconscious, resulting in the SUV drifting into another lane and striking another SUV. Milano managed to stop the car and give her uncle CPR. UPDATE: Milano confirms on Twitter her uncle suffered a "serious heart attack" and that "we are unsure if he will recover."

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyssa Milano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Driving#In A Car#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Molly Shannon says losing her mother, younger sister and cousin in a car crash at age 4 inspired her SNL Mary Katherine Gallagher character

Shannon, who's making a splash on TV this month with roles on The White Lotus and The Other Two, opens up for the first time in a Los Angeles Times interview about the childhood accident caused by her father, who was under the influence while driving the vehicle and who survived with horrible injuries. “I was very heartbroken and very sad and just trying to hold it all together as a kid,” says Shannon. “There’s no way that you could feel that type of deep pain about your mother and your sister being dead, so you just hold it all in, and it comes up later in life.” Mary Katherine Gallagher, she says, “was really based on me, how I felt after the accident — really nervous, accident-prone, wanting to please, f*ck up but full of hope,” she says. “I just exaggerated everything I felt as a little girl and turned it into a character.” But as a result of playing her iconic character, Shannon would hurt herself a lot. “Isn’t that weird?” says Shannon. “I didn’t care if I cut myself or I made myself bleed. I did not give a sh*t. I looked at it like punk rock. I was reckless, and because of what I went through, I just didn’t care about anything."
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

William Petersen was briefly hospitalized after falling ill on the CSI set

TMZ reports the actor had a "had a scary situation" and had to be transported to the hospital via ambulance Friday after telling the show's director he needed a break. "It became clear he might've needed more than just a rest -- because we're told an ambulance was called on his behalf, and Bill was taken to a nearby facility," reports TMZ. The rep says it was mostly done out of an abundance of caution, but it was clearly serious enough to call. As to what led to the health scare ... WP's rep tells us his guy has been working nonstop long days for the past 12 weeks -- so this may have been a case of overexertion or exhaustion. In any case, we're told Bill's now out of the hospital and doing better."

Comments / 0

Community Policy