Grants available for charities, faith groups and small businesses affected by COVID-19
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Grants providing COVID-19 relief are now available by the Louisiana Department of Health for charities, faith-based organizations, and small businesses through the Louisiana Nonprofit and Small Business Assistance Program. Eligible nonprofits include churches and other faith-based organizations, public charities, and groups with federal tax-exempt status,...www.myarklamiss.com
Comments / 0