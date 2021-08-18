Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Grants available for charities, faith groups and small businesses affected by COVID-19

By Ariel Salk
myarklamiss.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Grants providing COVID-19 relief are now available by the Louisiana Department of Health for charities, faith-based organizations, and small businesses through the Louisiana Nonprofit and Small Business Assistance Program. Eligible nonprofits include churches and other faith-based organizations, public charities, and groups with federal tax-exempt status,...

