Bob Barker reflects on The Price is Right entering its 50th season

"I'm often asked what I loved most about my years with Price, and the first thing that pops to mind is ... the money, of course!" the 97-year-old Barker joked to People. "All kidding aside, there was much to love. I had the pleasure of working with a dedicated and talented cast and crew for 35 great years. Particularly close to my heart was the ability our vast popularity gave me to remind our entire audience daily about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets." Meanwhile, Drew Carey is getting ready to kick off his 15th season as Barker's successor. "There's so many things that have happened in my personal life while I've been on this show," says Carey. "My son Connor is 16 now, and I've watched him grow up. In a lot of ways I feel like I've been here my whole life.'