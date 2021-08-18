Cancel
Sta. Rita Hills Wine Alliance Honors Bryan Babcock as 2021 Vintner of the Year

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily-owned and operated Babcock Winery & Vineyards, located in the Sta. Rita Hills AVA of Santa Barbara County, is pleased to announce that owner and pioneering winemaker Bryan Babcock has been named 2021 Vintner of the Year by the Sta. Rita Hills Wine Alliance, coinciding with the AVA’s 20th anniversary.

