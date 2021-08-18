Cancel
Nat Geo is focusing on diversity with Life Below Zero spinoff on Alaska Natives and two shows starring Black men

Nat Geo's recent marquee travel shows have been fronted by white men like Gordon Ramsay, Bobby Bones and Bear Grylls. The cable network is getting diverse, however, with three new shows. Life Below Zero: First Alaskans will focus on the "Alaskan Native peoples (that have) been there for thousands of years, developing sophisticated ways to thrive in the harshest environments and passing down their traditions and methods from generation to generation.” Nat Geo has also ordered The 7 Toughest Days on Earth, starring Dwayne Fields, an explorer who became the first Black British citizen to “conquer the magnetic north pole.” Meanwhile, Big Moe Cason, the first African-American cook to become a season-long Pitmasters judge, will star in Appetite for Adventure, which will have him “embarking on an epic global journey to seek out the planet’s most mouthwatering mythical dishes cooked over an open flame." ALSO: Nat Geo renews Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller for Season 3.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

#Alaska Natives#Life Below Zero#Alaskan Natives#Alaskans#The 7 Toughest Days#Black British#African#Pitmasters
