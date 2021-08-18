Cancel
Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 booster shots coming Sept. 20, Biden admin says

By Jesse Scheckner
floridapolitics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who were fully vaccinated earliest will be able to get the booster shot first. Americans who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccines can get COVID-19 booster shots this fall, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Wednesday. A third vaccine dose will be available Sept. 20 “and starting 8 months after an...

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 1

Comments / 1

