SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers waived quarterback Josh Rosen on Tuesday, sending the former No. 10 overall pick back to an uncertain football future. With Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance cemented as the Niners' top two quarterbacks and veteran Nate Sudfeld outplaying Rosen in the battle for a possible third spot on the depth chart, Rosen became expendable when San Francisco claimed cornerback Davontae Harris from the Baltimore Ravens on waivers.