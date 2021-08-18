Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

FDA Shrimp Recall

By Joan Brennan
merchantville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than two dozen shrimp products sold nationwide by retailers including Target and Whole Foods were recalled by the FDA on Friday in a salmonella outbreak that has stricken nine people in four states, hospitalizing three, federal authorities say. The recalled shrimp was sold coast-to-coast under multiple labels, such as Whole Food's 365 brand and Hannaford's Nature's Promise. Potentially tainted shrimp includes tempura rolls sold at Target stores in California and rings of frozen shrimp distributed by Chicken of the Sea and sold at Meijer, along with bags of Meijer-branded bags of frozen shrimp.

www.merchantville.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrimp#Whole Foods#Meijer#Fda Shrimp Recall#Target#Whole Food#Hannaford#Chicken Of The Sea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Food SafetyCBS News

Nationwide shrimp recall expanded amid more salmonella illnesses

More than two dozen shrimp products sold nationwide by retailers including Target and Whole Foods are now being recalled in a salmonella outbreak that has stricken nine people in four states, hospitalizing three, federal authorities say. Avanti Frozen Foods Private Limited India agreed to recall additional packages, sizes and brands...
Food SafetyKCBD

Seafood recall expands to include frozen shrimp

(CNN) - Fans of seafood may want to take a close look inside the freezer. Avanti Frozen Foods is expanding its previous recall to include some of its shrimp. The Food and Drug Administration said the products may be contaminated with salmonella, which can cause nausea, diarrhea and vomiting in the health, as well as serious illness in the young and elderly.
Food Safetykiss951.com

Frozen Shrimp Recall Due To Salmonella-Check Those Freezers

The FDA is recalling more than two dozen frozen shrimp products over salmonella concerns. The recall affects packages of frozen shrimp manufactured by India-based Avanti Frozen Foods and sold under multiple brand names including Big River, Ahold, Censea, Nature’s Promise, Harbor Banks, Meijer, 365, and several others. The FDA says nine cases of salmonella have been linked to the shrimp. A full list of recalled products can be found below courtesy of fda.gov/safety.
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Shrimp outbreak investigation reopened; other outbreaks still on FDA radar

The table below shows outbreak investigations being managed by FDA’s CORE Response Teams. The investigations are in a variety of stages. Some outbreaks have limited information with active investigations ongoing, others may be near completion or concluded. Onsite inspections have begun for outbreaks associated with E. coli in cake mixes...
Food Safetybutlerradio.com

Some Shrimp Products Recalled Over Health Concerns

More than two dozen shrimp products that were sold at locations like Target and Whole Foods are being recalled due to salmonella concerns. Avanati Frozen Foods issued the recall for their frozen shrimp that was sold under multiple brand names, such as Whole Foods 365, Hannaford’s Nature Promise, and Meijer along with tempura rolls sold at Target.
Food Safetyfoodpoisonjournal.com

A few ill with Salmonella prompts a lot of Shrimp to be recalled

Hospitalizations: 3 (1 new) 8/14/2021, Genji Pacific LLC., of Allentown, PA is voluntarily recalling 1490 packs of sushi containing cocktail shrimp for products purchased in the state of California only, in relation to the Shrimp recall expansion initiated by Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, due to potential salmonella contamination in frozen shrimp. The products are packed in clear lid containers, with labels indicating the product name, ingredients and best by date. The products can be identified with the Hand-Crafted date of 8/12/2021 and 8/13/2021 and Best By Date of 08/13/2021 and 08/14/2021 and the following UPCs:
Food SafetyPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Avanti Frozen Foods Recalls Frozen Cooked Shrimp Over Salmonella Concerns

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Avanti Frozen Foods is recalling several  more brands of pre-cooked frozen shrimp over concerns the products are infected with salmonella, the FDA announced on Monday. The recall affects the brands Nature’s Promise, Food Lion, Sea Cove, Waterfront Bistro, Hannaford, Wellsley Farms, Sea Cove and others. Find the full listed of affected product codes here. Avanti released an initial list of possibly contaminated shrimp products in June. Salmonella infections can be fatal for seniors, young children and people with weakened immune symptoms. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, according to the FDA.
Food SafetyNews Channel 25

FDA expands shrimp recall due to possible Salmonella contamination

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded a recall of frozen shrimp due to possible salmonella contamination. The affected products, which included cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp, were made by Avanti Frozen Foods. The shrimp were sold under numerous brand names including the 365 brand at Whole Foods. The...
Food Safetymanchesterinklink.com

Hannaford issues recall on some brands of frozen cooked shrimp

Hannaford Supermarkets has issued a recall for both Nature’s Promise and Hannaford private label brands cooked shrimp because according to a recall by its supplier, Avanti, the shrimp has the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. Impacted products may have been purchased between May 20, 2021—August 14, 2021. No injuries...
Pet ServicesABC 4

RECALL: Pet food recall linked to hundreds of dog deaths

UTAH (ABC4) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall warning of a Midwestern Pet Foods product, SPORTMiX, after discovering toxins in the food. The recall was issued after the consumption of SPORTMiX was linked to the death of at least 130 pets and more than 220 pet illnesses, the FDA reports.
Food SafetyKRMS Radio

Two Major Recalls Underway – Shrimp & Hot Dog Buns

Two major recalls are now underway for food you may have in your kitchen. The first involves a massive recall of numerous brands of frozen shrimp, due to a salmonella outbreak. The second involves hot dog and hamburger buns made by Hostess Brands. Officials say it’s best to throw it...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy