Facebook shares AI advancements improving content moderation
Facebook on Wednesday shared some of the advancements in AI that are contributing to the company's colossal task of enforcing community standards across its platforms. New techniques and systems that Facebook has quickly moved from research into production, such as its Reinforcement Integrity Optimizer (RIO), are helping to drive down the amount of hate speech and other unwanted content that Facebook users see, the company said.www.zdnet.com
