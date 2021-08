It's time for the Pittsburgh Steelers to move closer to their 53-man roster as they cut five more players on Tuesday, Aug. 24, by 4 p.m. ET. The Steelers have already trimmed their 90-man roster to 85 and will now shorten that list to 80 by the end of Tuesday. While not all the big name-cuts will happen this time around, there is some expectation this team moves on from at least one name many hoped to play a pivotal role this season.