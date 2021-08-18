Review: Caroline Lathan-Stiefel’s shimmering exhibit at Sandler Hudson Gallery features hand-painted fabrics

The art in Pieces, a solo exhibition by Caroline Lathan-Stiefel on view at Sandler Hudson Gallery, uses objects from the artist’s possessions that float in the architectural space of the gallery. Held together by thin wire or thread, with parts salvaged from old milk cartons and fabrics saved and dyed, these works are like quilted mosaics of color and form, gentle abstractions containing signs and symbols. Only one work is actually suspended, but the lightness and openness of these works makes them appear to pulsate with energy on the wall.