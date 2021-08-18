Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Review: Caroline Lathan-Stiefel’s shimmering exhibit at Sandler Hudson Gallery features hand-painted fabrics

By Deanna Sirlin
artsatl.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe art in Pieces, a solo exhibition by Caroline Lathan-Stiefel on view at Sandler Hudson Gallery, uses objects from the artist’s possessions that float in the architectural space of the gallery. Held together by thin wire or thread, with parts salvaged from old milk cartons and fabrics saved and dyed, these works are like quilted mosaics of color and form, gentle abstractions containing signs and symbols. Only one work is actually suspended, but the lightness and openness of these works makes them appear to pulsate with energy on the wall.

www.artsatl.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fabrics#Sandler#Gallery#Signs And Symbols#Art#Southern#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
Related
Visual Artthegeorgeanne.com

Art Education Exhibition: Photo Gallery

The Art Education Exhibition in the Fine Arts Gallery from Aug. 11 to Sept. 3 features works created by Yaschari Camacho, Sabrina Harn, Hannah Harrington, Erica Folk and Hannah Register. The reception for the exhibition will take place on Sept. 3 in the gallery from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Visual Artolyarts.org

An Exhibition of Pairs at Childhood’s End Gallery

“Compliments” at Childhood’s End Gallery is an exhibition of pairs — couples who both complement and compliment one another. It is a show of paintings and ceramics by artists who either live together or work together and whose artworks look well together. The couples are painters Christopher Mathie and Chuck Gumpert, ceramicists John Benn and Colleen Gallagher, and painters Ryan Weatherly and Tarran Sklenar.
Visual Artlionsroarnews.com

Black Paintings exhibit meets the SLU Gallery

John Isiah Walton’s latest exhibit, “Black Paintings: Cybernetic Folklore, Place + Spirit”, opened in Southeastern’s Contemporary Art Gallery on June 14 and will be on view until Sept. 2. Walton’s inspiration for all of his pieces was the continual pursuit of being creative. His exhibit consists of paintings from a...
Hudson, NYTimes Union

Hudson gallery features work of Reginald Madison

HUDSON - The September Gallery in Hudson presents “Reginald Madison: Home Grown,” an exhibit featuring selected works by Reginald Madison. Presented in partnership with The Hudson Eye and Basilica Hudson, the exhibit has been on view at the gallery from Aug 27 and will go on until Oct 10. Madison...
Visual Artartsatl.org

Review: Three exhibits at whitespace gallery are playful, thought provoking

The three exhibitions at whitespace and the adjacent whitespec and shedspace through September 4 offer the best possible combination for this difficult August — they can be taken as lighthearted amusement even as they remain seriously thought provoking. Didi Dunphy’s diverse collection of artworks titled Wishful Thinking is as lighthearted...
Atlanta, GAartsatl.org

In Our Own Words: Gregor Turk, visual and public installation artist

Gregor Turk is known for his public art installations, ceramic sculpture, photography and mixed-media constructions. His work is included in the High Museum of Art, MOCA GA and numerous other public and private collections. He has a permanent public art installation in the International Concourse at the Atlanta Airport. (Photo by Anna Nelson-Daniel)
Visual ArtPosted by
TheStreet

Ingrid Ludt To Exhibit Playful Paintings Drawn From Nature In Beyond Matter, A Solo Exhibition At Bromfield Gallery

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Matter, Ingrid Ludt's first solo exhibition in Boston, consists of paintings that abstract bits and pieces of the universe to liberate them from the burden of representation. Colors and forms drawn from nature are transformed into play pieces in elaborate studio games. The exhibition will be open from Sept. 1 to 26, 2021, with an opening reception on Friday, Sept. 3 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Bromfield Gallery.
Ohio Stateohio.edu

OHIO alumni artists featured in “One in/and Seven” exhibition at Nelsonville’s Majestic Galleries

The Ohio University School of Art + Design and Majestic Galleries in Nelsonville are happy to announce the upcoming exhibition, “One in/and Seven,” Aug. 27 – Sept. 17, that features new work by seven alumni artists. An opening reception will be held during Nelsonville’s Final Friday, Aug. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Majestic Galleries, 20 Public Square, Nelsonville.
Visual ArtSun-Gazette

City gallery plans exhibits for season

The Gallery at Penn College has announced its 16th season of engaging art exhibits for the 2021-22 Academic Year at Pennsylvania College of Technology, according to a news release. Two displays of contemporary art begin the season: Michael Reedy’s “Into the Void,” exploring the timeless topic of the human body...
Pikeville, KYPosted by
Appalachian News-Express

UPike’s Weber Art Gallery features collaborative poetry and photography exhibit

The University of Pikeville’s (UPike) Weber Art Gallery is delighted to feature a new exhibit called Still/Life. In this exhibit, the poetry of Deni Naffziger and the photography of Mark Hackworth are paired together in what they have described as “a biography of existence” through thought and image. This collaboration is about aesthetics and beauty and what those concepts inspire in the day-to-day.
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

MIAD fall gallery exhibitions & events announced

MILWAUKEE (August 10, 2021) – The Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) announces four new gallery exhibitions this fall in MIAD’s Frederick Layton Gallery and Brooks Stevens Gallery. The gallery exhibitions address global challenges and community, and feature Milwaukee area artists and worldwide collaborations of artists and artist collectives. MIAD’s Galleries at 273 E. Erie St., Milwaukee, are open to the public Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Sewanee, TNsewaneemessenger.com

Carlos Exhibit at Firefly Gallery

The firstfruits offering to the community is the “Biblical Proportions” exhibit by Edward Carlos. Over the last several years Rachel Thompson was drawn to visit Ed and his art at his IONA Sanctuary in Sewanee. She and Ed shared mystical and theological concepts and experiences, especially and including Judaic and Kaballistic. Ed is an iconic figure in the area. It is a mutual honor to combine his skillfully and soulfully executed “Biblical Proportions” Exhibit at Firefly Gallery.
Troy, ALTroy Messenger

Johnson Center for the Arts features pottery, paintings in galleries

The Johnson Center for the Arts in Troy has earned the reputation of excellence in its presentation of artists and their work. The current Creative Spirit exhibition is validation of the JCA’s high regard. The JCA proudly presents ceramists Steve Loucks and Lynnette Hesser, a husband and wife duo, and...
Atlanta, GAartsatl.org

Q&A: “The Land of Milk and Honey,” new virtual photo exhibit by Jaylon Smith

The world needs more people like photographic artist Jaylon Smith, a 2019 graduate of SCAD’s commercial photography program and managing partner of Huein Studios, a multicultural media and creative agency in Atlanta. His latest exhibit, The Land of Milk and Honey, doesn’t merely pull back the curtain on the ever-patient, unforgiving and ever-steady African women cradling the American dream. Smith’s work yanks back that curtain so hard you may no longer consider it recyclable or even salvageable. While the sight behind the curtain is not for the sorest of our privileged eyes, it’s one we can’t look away from.
Putnam County, INJournal Review

Woodblock printmaker featured at Bishop gallery

A Putnam County-based woodblock printmaker will present his work at Crawfordsville District Public Library’s Mary Bishop Memorial Gallery in an exhibit opening this week. M. Rees is a nationally recognized artist whose projects are part of the permanent collection of the Indiana Bar Association, the Putnam County Historical Society and the Putnam County Museum. His work is also featured at Athens Arts and other galleries across the eastern United States. He owns the independent print shop Wildwood Press.
Visual ArtSmithonian

Pop-Up Exhibition Brings Masterpieces From London’s National Gallery Outdoors

London’s National Gallery boasts an impressive array of art. Founded in 1824, the museum is home to more than 2,300 paintings spanning the 13th through 20th centuries. Highlights of the collection include the most comprehensive assortment of Italian Renaissance paintings outside of Italy and works by such luminaries as Leonardo da Vinci, Raphael and Vermeer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy