Freiermuth secured two of three targets for 19 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' 26-20 preseason win over the Lions on Saturday night. The rookie tight end flashed his height, leaping ability and sure hands on his two grabs, which came from 11 and eight yards out. Freiermuth impressively went up high near the back line of the end zone to snare the first scoring throw from Ben Roethlisberger and he made an impressive catch in tight coverage on the second touchdown. The red-zone usage was certainly encouraging from a fantasy perspective, and although veteran Eric Ebron will certainly command his share of targets near the end zone in the coming season, Freiermuth's 6-foot-5 frame should garner him a fair amount of opportunities as well.