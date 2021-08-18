Cancel
Clemson, SC

14,616 days...

 5 days ago

And I have enjoyed every day of it. Hope we add another 365 days this November. Prior to Spurrier getting back to back wins vs Clemson in 2010, it had been 14,616 days since the coots had beaten us in back to back years. The span ran from November 21,...

Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Clemson lands six on ESPN's top-100 players list

Clemson landed six Tigers in ESPN’s top-100 players in college football list on Monday. at No. 11, who was also named with the first-team preseason All-America by the Associated Press Monday along with No. 39 on the list, returning junior wide receiver Justyn Ross. Joining them in the top-50 is...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Shaw

I think you are confusing program and seasonal expectations. UNC is not a top 10 program. They are ranked in this season's top 10. They have had some recruiting successes, but it's too early in the Mack Brown tenure to say that he has changed the program. A top 10...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Three Tigers make preseason freshman All-America team

ESPN+ ($) projected the standout freshman All-Americans of the 2021 class with No. 1-rated all-purpose back Will Shipley being a unanimous selection from the panel. "Exit Travis Etienne Jr., enter Shipley. Shipley is light years ahead of where Etienne was when he entered the program, especially as a receiver and punt returner," ESPN's Tom Luginbill said.
NFLtigernet.com

Re: Another Clemson QB in the NFL….

Missing 2 starters and they already ihad ssues. They will get there. There is a.reason why they had the first pick. That said, I would have definitely gone OL in the first round over ETN. TL is going to need a few years.
NFLtigernet.com

Re: Jags OL sucky suck

Border line roughing the passer almost every time. There is a reason they picked first. Going to be a long year in Jacksonville. Defense sucks as bad as OLine.
Footballtigernet.com

Re: Jags are weak on O

Etienne is on the sideline with a foot injury. He's limping. Going to be a long year for TL/ETN and Jags nation...they need an o-line and some receivers that can actually get open. No run game, no time to pass... TL looks like he's aiming the ball instead of just passing the ball...
NFLtigernet.com

Re: The jags play calling is trash

They must have no worries about getting Trevor valuable reps with this play calling. I feel bad for Trevor - The Jags may have the worst offense,. maybe the worst team in the NFL. I have seen Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields so far this preseason, and all three have looked great at times, and none of those have struggled like Trevor. He just does not look the least bit comfortable out there, and while he is under tremendous, constant pressure due to a ###### offensive line, he is holding the ball too long; he needs to get rid of it quicker. I don't know if his receivers just can't seperate or they are running the wrong routes or what, but the Jags O looks like crap.
Lenawee County, MIDaily Telegram

Day One

There were still stars in the sky Monday when Blissfield’s varsity football team climbed to the top of the Sauk Valley Resort and Campground hill to kick off the 2021 football season. “it’s great to get going,” said Royal head football coach Ron Estes. “We are here before dawn and...
College Sportstigernet.com

I was surprised that

Skalski didn’t make the top 100 list of players in college football for this season. He has always impressed me with his tough play. Anyone agree.
NFLtigernet.com

Re: Demonte Capehart

Surgery on a pec. BTW accidental TU but go ahead and keep it. Re: He had his knee scoped and is still in rehab. Staff doesn't want to rush him back. He'll definitely contribute this year, just not yet. The limited-time he played last year; I thought he "flashed beastly"!...
College Sportstigernet.com

Yeah more like 1.94%

Depends on whether or not Bama can stop Miami from running the ball. If Miami can run I think they've got some chance. If the 'Canes just get squashed at the LoS it's going to be a typical Bama game. What makes me think it's actually going to be not that is that Alabama is replacing a ton on D - and they really weren't themselves on D last year anyhow - and will likely be uncharacteristically soft there, and Miami has a veteran, mobile QB in D'Eriq King of the type that always gives Bama trouble whereas Bama is replacing their own veteran QB with a first-time starter.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Make no mistake

Georgia is bringing the punch in the mouth. We will find out real quick if the Tigers have a glass jaw or a rock jaw and if the Tigers can punch back. No doubt this is a Heavyweight fight with last man standing. It will be time to prove who wants it more.New year, New season, time to turn the Tigers loose.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Trotter Jr.

I read a lot of articles about Clemson football on a couple of sites and I can't remember seeing Jeremiah Trotter Jr. being mentioned once since fall camp opened. Is he hurt or something?
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Returning Starters - ACC

(19) Miami - 10 & 9. * Doesn't include, Justin Ross, KJ Henry, XT, or Justin Foster from 2019 season. When looking at what the ACC returns, vs the rest of the nation, the ACC teams are returning the most retuning starters (outside the Mountain West) with 18 or more returners.
Footballtigernet.com

Re: Meyer looks clueless… disengaged

I think the Oline realization is setting in. The OL allowed that huge lineman to sack/crush TL. All Meyer did was drop his head. Most coaches would be meeting that OL as they came off the field.
NFLtigernet.com

TLaw having a hard time in Jacksonville.

The playcalling is awful. The receivers can’t get open. The line can’t block. The RBs can’t run. I feel sorry for him. I didn’t realize the Jags were this horrible. It’s bad. Real bad. Lawrence looks nothing like Deshaun did when he came into the league. He more so resembles Mitch Mrubisky. There may be a chance he does beat out Minshew.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

soon enough

Kirby Smart morning ritual while preparing for Clemson. If pigs are so smart, why do 66% of them use weak and inferior materials during construction?

