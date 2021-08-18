Cancel
Box Elder County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Salt Lake Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Utah Valley; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Salt Lake...northwestern Utah and east central Tooele Counties through 1230 PM MDT At 1145 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ophir, or 7 miles south of Tooele, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Sandy, Murray, Tooele, West Jordan, Taylorsville, South Jordan, Lehi, Draper, Riverton, Cottonwood Heights, Midvale, Holladay, South Salt Lake, Herriman, Eagle Mountain, Alpine, Bluffdale and Cedar Fort. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 281 and 307. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 123 and 127. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

