Coahoma County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Coahoma, Quitman, Tunica by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 12:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coahoma; Quitman; Tunica A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Coahoma, south central Tunica and central Quitman Counties through 115 PM CDT At 1246 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kings, or near Clarksdale, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Marks, Jonestown, Belen, Darling, Kings, Coahoma, Lyon, Falcon, West Marks, Rudyard, Riverview, Tibbs, Hinchcliff, Clover Hill, Roseacres, Matagorda, Rich and Essex. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

