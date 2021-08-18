Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

21 Zara-Style Fall Pieces No One Will Know You Bought From Amazon — Starting Under $20

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping on a budget? That doesn’t mean your dream fall wardrobe has to stay a dream. If you’re going for a particular style or vibe but don’t want to drop hundreds or more on just a couple of pieces, then it’s time to start exploring the wonderful world of Amazon Fashion.

We know that for Us, we tend to really love Zara’s fall options, but some pieces can be a little expensive, and online shopping can add more to the cost with shipping fees. That’s why we went out searching for 21 Zara-style pieces with fast shipping on Amazon Prime — and here they are!

Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This fan-favorite Dokotoo dress could capture anyone’s heart. The ruffles! The florals! The voluminous sleeves!

2. We Also Love: We obviously need some floral embroidery on this list. That’s why we’re going with this Floerns tunic dress!

3. We Can’t Forget: This The Drop slip dress looks straight off the racks at a more upscale boutique. A polka dot dress will always be a must for Us!

Tops

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Sheer, patterned puff sleeves and a mock neckline? This Romwe top is just perfect!

5. We Also Love: This embroidered boho Aleumdr blouse is so versatile. Wear it with denim shorts or with a skirt and heels!

6. We Can’t Forget: This Ladmous top has a funky print that almost looks glow in the dark. You’ll be shining all day long in it!

Jackets

7. Our Absolute Favorite: A faux-leather jacket is an absolute must for your Zara-inspired fall wardrobe. This Levi’s moto jacket is our pick!

8. We Also Love: How about this army green Beyove windbreaker? Not all raincoats have to be bright yellow!

9. We Can’t Forget: This LifeShe denim jacket comes in the coolest colors. We’re loving the pink!

Pants

10. Our Absolute Favorite: These artsy, patterned Arolina palazzo pants are bestsellers for a reason. Such statement-makers!

11. We Also Love: Gingham is incredibly in right now. These WDIRARA skinny leggings make it even cooler with that surplice waistline!

12. We Can’t Forget: Flowy floral pants? You know we’re in love with this Simplee pair!

Jumpsuits

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Just because the weather cools down doesn’t mean you have to give up bright colors. How could you when this PerZeal jumpsuit is waiting to be worn?

14. We Also Love: “The flowier, the better” is often our motto. That’s why we adore this Happy Sailed cami jumpsuit!

15. We Can’t Forget: We are truly in love with the trim on the legs of this Byinns jumpsuit!

Sweaters

16. Our Absolute Favorite: We are positively adoring this Mafulus crochet cardigan. We could dress it up or down so easily!

17. We Also Love: This Blibea cardigan looks unbelievably soft. The cool print will earn you some compliments too!

18. We Can’t Forget: Get the oversized vibes going with this Ybenlow sweater. We love that the tapered cuffs are long, however, so the extra fabric won’t get in your way!

Shoes

19. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s wild how inexpensive these pearl-adorned Tilocow mules are. They’re going to catch every eye in the room!

20. We Also Love: Love edgier footwear? These chunky Cape Robbin boots are covered in awesome spikes and studs!

21. We Can’t Forget: These Call It Spring boots were already cool thanks to their velvet upper, but that sparkly heel really makes them must-buys for Us. So amazing — and so affordable!

Looking for more? Explore all of Amazon Fashion here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

