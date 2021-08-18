Cancel
Seth Rollins Responds to John Cena's Comments About Dean Ambrose Leaving WWE

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena's war of words with Roman Reigns on last week's Friday Night SmackDown tipped over into personal territory a few times. At one point Cena mentioned what had become of both of Reigns' former tag partners in The Shield — Seth Rollins is now a cackling, outlandish suit-wearing pseudo preacher while Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley in AEW) has been gone from the company for more than two years. The promo made it sound like Reigns was responsible for all of that, leading to Sportskeeda asking Rollins about the comments during an interview this week.

