NS Partners Ltd Buys 1,764 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

By Karen Miller
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $21,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

