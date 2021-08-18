NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share
Equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp's earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. NBT Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
