NS Partners Ltd Grows Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,700 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned 0.25% of Dada Nexus worth $16,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.