NS Partners Ltd Grows Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,700 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned 0.25% of Dada Nexus worth $16,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Retail
Benzinga

Dada Nexus Partners With CP Group For On-Demand Delivery Services

Chinese on-demand delivery and retail platform Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ:DADA) is partnering with Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group)'s Retail Business Division to provide omnichannel on-demand delivery services. Dada will provide services for CP Group's CP Lotus, a leading supermarket chain, and CP Fresh Mart, a community-based supermarket in China. Dada's...
Economy
Benzinga

Dada Nexus Partners With Sephora China For Cosmetics Products Delivery

Dada Nexus Ltd's (NASDAQ: DADA) JD Daojia (JDDJ) is partnering with Sephora China, a beauty retailer under LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTC: LVMHF), to provide consumers with convenient one-hour shopping services. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The move will expand JDDJ's reach beyond grocery...
Stocks

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Squarespace CEO on Wednesday’s direct listing: “No one suffers unnecessary dilution”. Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) went public on the New York Stock Exchange in a direct listing today morning with a reference price of $50, giving it a valuation of $6.8 billion. The New York headquartered company was founded in 2003 and has become one of the website building and ecommerce…
Business

Nexus Minerals Ltd (NXM)

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Nexus Minerals Ltd NXM.AX :* NEXUS MINERALS LTD - NEXUS MINERALS LIMITED CAPITAL RAISING-NXM.AX* NEXUS MINERALS - GOT COMMITMENTS TO RAISE ABOUT $6.6 MILLION... June 25 (Reuters) - Nexus Minerals Ltd NXM.AX :* RECEIVED FIRM COMMITMENTS TO RAISE $3.38 MILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF ABOUT 75.1 MILLION...
Grocery & Supermaket
TheStreet

Dada Group's JDDJ Releases Report: On-demand Consumption Of Snack Food

SHANGHAI, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that JDDJ Data Research Institute released the Report on On-demand Consumption Trend of Snack Food. Based on JDDJ's big data, O2O experience, and close partnership with PepsiCo Food, the Report provides the first-hand data-driven observations and insights into the latest on-demand economy trends of snack food in China.
Business
TheStreet

Dada Group Announces "Super New Star" Program Of 2022 Campus Recruitment

SHANGHAI, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced that the company officially kicked off its 2022 campus recruitment and launched the Super New Star Program, an upgraded campus recruitment and training program. The program aims to sort out outstanding graduates with the potential for rapid growth and professional advancement all over the world, and step up efforts to cultivate digital-oriented talents.

